“We had to abandon our comfortable bivouac at 3,000m after a storm. Our mule almost got stuck and we had to help it walk down, carrying our own bags at the steep parts.”

Exploring Morocco’s High Atlas is no cakewalk, but the peaks are a paradise for adventurous pilots. Veteran Jérôme Maupoint takes us on a tour of the region’s spectacular highlights.

