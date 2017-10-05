PWC Pico do Gaviao: Arvid Berg cut

Highlights from the Paragliding World Cup Tour, Pico Do Gaviao, Brazil September 2017.
Camera by Philippe Broers. Edit by Arvid Berg. Music: Vijay & Sofia – World Of Colors
Share this:
Highlights from the Paragliding World Cup Tour, Pico Do Gaviao, Brazil September 2017.
Camera by Philippe Broers. Edit by Arvid Berg. Music: Vijay & Sofia – World Of Colors
A week on the dune will work wonders for your glider control Read >>
One of the top-10 friendliest countries in the world, Colombia's flying capital is Roldanillo Read >>
Come to Sopot for varied mountain and flatland flying throughout the summer, little air traffic and easy XC Read >>