Thursday 5 October 2017

PWC Pico do Gaviao: Arvid Berg cut

Highlights from the Paragliding World Cup Tour, Pico Do Gaviao, Brazil September 2017.

Camera by Philippe Broers. Edit by Arvid Berg. Music: Vijay & Sofia – World Of Colors

