Monday 23 October 2017

PWCA Live app: Paragliding World Cup action on your phone

PWC app

A new Paragliding World Cup app has been released for Android devices, in time for the Ecuador round of the competition which starts on 28th October 2017 in Guayaquil. 

The app’s developers say it makes the race much easier to watch on tablets and mobiles, and includes the colourful live commentary, revamped tracking, leaderboard, pilot list and results.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store for €2.99, with proceeds going directly to the PWCA to “help us provide a better service for all our followers”.

A version for iOS devices will follow soon.

pwca.org

PWC app - tracking

 

PWC app - leaderboard

