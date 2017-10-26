Friday 27 October 2017

Speedflying the mountains and coastline of Crimea

Speed flying in Crimea

Anyone for a flight at the Barrel of Death? Just pack your speedwing and book a flight to Crimea.

Alexander Deyev takes us on a breathtaking tour of the peninsula and explains why it’s a magnet for the speedflying set.

Find out more, subscribe, and never miss an issue

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Mayrhofen, Austria

Guide to Mayrhofen, Austria

Classic Alpine terrain – grassy meadows, snowy peaks Read >>

Guide to Castejon de Sos, Spain

Guide to Castejon de Sos, Spain

Castejon de Sos is in the heart of the Spanish Pyrenees. You can fly here all year Read >>

Guide to Taining, China

Guide to Taining, China

Taining in China is a new frontier for the adventurous pilot and traveller, whose XC potential has yet to be explored Read >>