Triple Seven unveil lightweight K-LIGHT, EN-B

Triple Seven unveiled the K-Light at the 2017 Coupe Icare. It’s a lightweight version of their EN-B Knight, and a “full kilo” lighter in MS size.

The company say the K-Light has the same handling and user-friendliness as the Knight, but is easier to launch, easier to carry and travel with, and has slightly better handling. It’s for,

Performance-oriented weight watchers looking for a versatile, fast and LIGHT wing for their skyborne adventures. It is well-suited for air travel, and great for any hike&fly XC adventure.

The K-Light is built entirely from lightweight Porcher cloth, with lightweight risers with a speed system and softlinks.

A lot of time and dedication went into the riser design; the new risers are not only light but also easier to use and handle than the classic lightweight Dyneema string risers; with their flat, traditional look the new ones will feel more familiar in spite of their 50% reduced weight compared to “normal” risers, of course, while retaining full strength.

