Friday 27 October 2017

Your life in acro: With Theo de Blic

Theo de Blic acro columnist

Track your progress, set goals – and keep pushing. Our in-house acro whizzkid, Théo de Blic, shares his top tips for mastering those tricks.

Find out more, subscribe, and never miss an issue

Tags:

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to St Hilaire du Touvet, France

Guide to St Hilaire du Touvet, France

St Hilaire du Touvet is home to the famous Coupe Icare festival – free-flying's Woodstock Read >>

Guide to Greifenburg, Austria

Guide to Greifenburg, Austria

Greifenburg offers big grassy fields and strong alpine flying in the heart of the Austrian Alps Read >>

Guide to Manilla, Australia

Guide to Manilla, Australia

Manilla offers safe, easy and relaxing XC for all levels of pilot Read >>