Tuesday 29 November 2016

Flying Underground: PPG in a Romanian Salt mine

Romanian pilots Ionuț Riteș and Adrian Buzan flew their paramotors underground in a disused salt mine in Romania, earning them a ‘unique world record‘ for the ‘deepest paramotoring flight’.

The flight, which took place on 22 March 2016, was at at 208m below sea level in the Prahova salt mine, 100km north of Bucharest. Salt has not been mined here for 20 years, the mine now housing a museum and spa, and regularly hosting model aeroplane contests. The air inside is said to be a constant 13C and 60% humidity, and good for respiratory and rheumatic ailments.

Underground pilots Ionut Rites and Adi Buzan

Underground pilots Ionut Rites and Adi Buzan

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Oludeniz, Turkey

Guide to Oludeniz, Turkey

Wring the living daylights out of your wing above a Mediterranean cove in south-west Turkey, land on the beach, then do it again Read >>

Guide to Kamshet, India

Guide to Kamshet, India

The perfect place for a winter paragliding adventure with added spice Read >>

Guide to Cusco, Peru

Guide to Cusco, Peru

Flying in Cusco is a high altitude experience in the land of the Incas, with the magnificent site of Machu Picchu Read >>