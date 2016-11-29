Flying Underground: PPG in a Romanian Salt mine

Romanian pilots Ionuț Riteș and Adrian Buzan flew their paramotors underground in a disused salt mine in Romania, earning them a ‘unique world record‘ for the ‘deepest paramotoring flight’.

The flight, which took place on 22 March 2016, was at at 208m below sea level in the Prahova salt mine, 100km north of Bucharest. Salt has not been mined here for 20 years, the mine now housing a museum and spa, and regularly hosting model aeroplane contests. The air inside is said to be a constant 13C and 60% humidity, and good for respiratory and rheumatic ailments.

