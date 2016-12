SVS Designs’s 2017 Hangglider calendar went on sale on 25 November 2016.

The A3 calendar contains photos from 48 pilots from all over the world, and can be bought online for €20, with discounts available for multiple purchases.

www.hanggliderproducts.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home