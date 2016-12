Icaro’s Gravis is a cross-country paraglider that they say fits right in the middle of the EN-B category.

Icaro say it combines efficiency, performance and precision with excellent safety characteristics, and is suitable for pilots just entering the B category, as well as seasoned cross-country pilots.

The Gravis will be available in five sizes from 2017.

icaro-paragliders.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home