Roq’Acro: Tim Alongi is France’s new acro champion

Tim Alongi became France’s new paragliding acro champion, winning the French Championships during Roq’Acro at Roquebrune which took place from 29 October – 1 November 2016.

The end-of-season bash, organised by Roquebrun’Ailes, took place on Cabbe beach under Mediterranean blue skies and sunshine. There was a friendly comp as well as the French championships, and fifty competitors, of which six were women, took part.

Second and third in the individuals category of the championships were Eliot Nochez and François Ragolski. Claire Mercurio was first woman, and Advance Team (Eliot Nochez and Gaetan Doligez) the first synchro pair.

roquebrunailes.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home