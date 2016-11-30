Wednesday 30 November 2016

Roq’Acro: Tim Alongi is France’s new acro champion

Tim Alongi became France’s new paragliding acro champion, winning the French Championships during Roq’Acro at Roquebrune which took place from 29 October – 1 November 2016.

The end-of-season bash, organised by Roquebrun’Ailes, took place on Cabbe beach under Mediterranean blue skies and sunshine. There was a friendly comp as well as the French championships, and fifty competitors, of which six were women, took part.

Second and third in the individuals category of the championships were Eliot Nochez and François Ragolski. Claire Mercurio was first woman, and Advance Team (Eliot Nochez and Gaetan Doligez) the first synchro pair.

Roq'Acro

Solo podium: 1 – Tim Alongi, 2 – Eliot Nochez, 3 – François Ragolski

Roq'Acro

Synchro podium: 1 – Advance Team, 2 – BE 09, 3 – Vintage Team

Roq'Acro

Women’s podium: 1 – Claire Mercuriot, 2 – Alice Baux, 3 – Barbara Fredière

roquebrunailes.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags:

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Guide to Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Valle de Bravo is probably the most consistent flying site in the world Read >>

Guide to Aguergour and Ait Ourir, Morocco

Guide to Aguergour and Ait Ourir, Morocco

Aguergour in Morocco is an affordable winter retreat for weatherbeaten European free fliers Read >>

Guide to Tenerife, Spain

Guide to Tenerife, Spain

Tenerife is the perfect winter get-away from a winter in northern Europe – take the family and your wing Read >>