Video: Twins paramotor to Australia’s Red Pole

British twins Hugo and Ross Turner, along with photographer and guide Kestor Haynes, flew by paramotor to the centre of Australia in August 2016.

They confirmed the exact location of the centre of Australia with he Australian government before setting off. It is northwest of Alice Springs in a remote part of the country known as the Red Centre – a spot they dubbed the ‘Red Pole’.

Redbull.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home