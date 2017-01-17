Tuesday 17 January 2017

Airfer Explorer 2 paramotor frame

Airfer Explorer 2Airfer have upgraded their Explorer paramotor frame, making it more user-friendly and more robust.

It’s available in titanium or stainless steel, and can take props of up to 130cm. The frame now clicks together with a push-button system – no retaining clips or Velcro to battle with – making it simpler to use and more aerodynamic.

The frame now breaks down into four parts rather than three, and Airfer say they have modified the arms and torque balance to cope with more powerful engines.

 

Airfer Explorer 2

Airfer.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Guide to Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Valle de Bravo is probably the most consistent flying site in the world Read >>

Guide to Tenerife, Spain

Guide to Tenerife, Spain

Tenerife is the perfect winter get-away from a winter in northern Europe – take the family and your wing Read >>

Guide to Nid d'Aigle, Morocco

Guide to Nid d'Aigle, Morocco

Enjoy some winter sunshine and easy sea-breeze soaring in the exotic setting of southern Morocco Read >>