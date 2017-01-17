Airfer Explorer 2 paramotor frame

Airfer have upgraded their Explorer paramotor frame, making it more user-friendly and more robust.

It’s available in titanium or stainless steel, and can take props of up to 130cm. The frame now clicks together with a push-button system – no retaining clips or Velcro to battle with – making it simpler to use and more aerodynamic.

The frame now breaks down into four parts rather than three, and Airfer say they have modified the arms and torque balance to cope with more powerful engines.

Airfer.com

