Monday 23 January 2017

Forbes Flatlands 2017: Jonny Durand wins for 7th time

Forbes Flatlands 2017

Forbes Flatlands 2017 winners: L-R Gerolf Heinrichs (2nd), Jonny Durand (1st), Andre Wolf (3rd)

Jonny Durand won the Forbes Flatlands Hang Gliding Championships 2017 – his seventh Forbes victory! 

The Australian competition took place from 30 December 2016 to 6 January 2017, in conditions described as “tremendous” by the organisers. Six good tasks were run, ranging from 139km to 226.6km.

Gerolf Heinrichs came second and Andre Wolf third, and the top three were all flying Moyes’s new RX 3.5 Pro. Alexandra Serebrennikova won the women’s class (also on a Moyes RX 3 Pro) and Emma Martin won the sports class on a Moyes Malibu 2 188.

