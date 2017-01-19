Thursday 19 January 2017

GIN Wide Open: Registration opens 29 Jan 2017

GIN Wide Open 2017

The 2017 GIN Wide Open friendly paragliding competition will be held in Krushevo, Macedonia, from 5-12 August.

Online registration starts on 29 January and stays open for one week. However, the competition is always oversubscribed, and organisers warn that not all applicants will get a place. GWO’s Toby Colombé says:

In recent years the GIN Wide Open has become so popular we’ve been turning away up to four pilots for every pilot we accept. I’m pretty sure that makes it the most popular competition in the world, but it’s frustrating for hundreds of pilots who can’t get a place.

We try to be as fair as possible when selecting pilots – which generally means that if you’ve already attended more than one GWO, your chances of being accepted again are rather low indeed.

The competition’s popularity may lie in the fact that it focuses on setting achievable tasks for cross-country pilots flying EN-B and EN-C wings, and on fun flying in a stress-free and supportive environment. Aided, perhaps, by the 20,000 Euros worth of prizes, talks and parties.

BUT … If you don’t get a place in the main event, don’t despair. GWO organisers will be running a second competition, same venue, the week after the GWO. It will be sponsored by Naviter and run along the same lines of the main comp. Registration opens on the same date, and details will be on the main GWO website.

flywideopen.org

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

