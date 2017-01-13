Miha Razinger wins paraglider in 2017 Subscriber Draw

And the winner is…. Miha Razinger!

Miha Razinger from the UK won the Cross Country Prize Draw 2017, which was made at 12 noon GMT on Friday 13 January.

He wins a new paraglider or paramotor wing of his choice from Aircross, Apco, Icaro Paragliders, GIN Gliders, Little Cloud, Mac Para, Nova, Ozone, Sky, Skywalk, or Sup’Air. Congratulations Miha!

Jesse Shimrock from the USA was second out of the hat – he wins a new harness from Sup’Air.

And Jessé Silva (Brazil) was third, winning an Oudie from Naviter.

A full list of winners includes:

1. New paraglider of their choice

Miha Razinger, UK

2. Sup’air Harness

Jesse Shimrock, USA

3. Flytec Vario

Jessé Silva, Brazil

4. Icaro Helmet

Michel Kerhoas, UK

5. XC Action Camera Magnetic Mount

Andrew Briggs, USA

6. Cross Country Quixadá Hoodie

Thomas Waeckel, France

7. Mastering Paragliding, Fifty Ways to Fly Better or Paramotoring: The Essential Guide

Pierre Pugnot, France

8. Mastering Paragliding, Fifty Ways to Fly Better or Paramotoring: The Essential Guide

Paul Smith, Hawaii, USA

9. XCPee Base Kit plus 10 pack

Roland Fugger, Austria

10. Cross Country T-Shirt

Sam Infield, UK

11. Cross Country Speedarms

Andriy Vovk, Turkey

The annual Cross Country subscribers’ prize draw is our way of saying a big THANK YOU to the thousands of pilots worldwide who have supported the magazine’s ongoing publication, since 1988.

Every pilot with a valid subscription for Cross Country at the draw time was included in the draw and the winners chosen at random.

Congratulations to all the winners – look out for an email from us in your inbox soon!

