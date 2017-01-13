Friday 13 January 2017

Miha Razinger wins paraglider in 2017 Subscriber Draw

win-a-paraglider-2017

And the winner is…. Miha Razinger!

Miha Razinger from the UK won the Cross Country Prize Draw 2017, which was made at 12 noon GMT on Friday 13 January.

He wins a new paraglider or paramotor wing of his choice from AircrossApcoIcaro ParaglidersGIN GlidersLittle CloudMac ParaNovaOzoneSkySkywalk, or Sup’Air. Congratulations Miha!

Jesse Shimrock from the USA was second out of the hat – he wins a new harness from Sup’Air.

And Jessé Silva (Brazil) was third, winning an Oudie from Naviter.

A full list of winners includes:

1. New paraglider of their choice
Miha Razinger, UK

2. Sup’air Harness 
Jesse Shimrock, USA

3. Flytec Vario
Jessé Silva, Brazil

4. Icaro Helmet
Michel Kerhoas, UK

5. XC Action Camera Magnetic Mount
Andrew Briggs, USA

6. Cross Country Quixadá Hoodie
Thomas Waeckel, France

7. Mastering Paragliding, Fifty Ways to Fly Better or Paramotoring: The Essential Guide
Pierre Pugnot, France

8. Mastering Paragliding, Fifty Ways to Fly Better or Paramotoring: The Essential Guide
Paul Smith, Hawaii, USA

9. XCPee Base Kit plus 10 pack
Roland Fugger, Austria

10. Cross Country T-Shirt
Sam Infield, UK

11. Cross Country Speedarms
Andriy Vovk, Turkey

The annual Cross Country subscribers’ prize draw is our way of saying a big THANK YOU to the thousands of pilots worldwide who have supported the magazine’s ongoing publication, since 1988.

Every pilot with a valid subscription for Cross Country at the draw time was included in the draw and the winners chosen at random.

Congratulations to all the winners – look out for an email from us in your inbox soon!

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

