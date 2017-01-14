Nova Speedmax 2: PPG wing

Nova say the Speedmax 2 is a fun and efficient high-performance paramotor wing for recreational and advanced pilots.

Based on the high-B Mentor cross-country wing, they say the Speedmax 2 is fast with easy launch characteristics and forgiving flight behaviour. It has a soft-reflex profile, a flatter arc than the Mentor and a trimmer system, optimising it for motorised flying.

A soft-reflex profile allows the pilot to adjust the profile setting of the wing. With the trimmers released, the reflexed trailing edge maintains the stability of the wing; closing the trimmers reduces the reflex in the trailing edge and the profile is equal to a standard paraglider. This brings advantages to the launch and extreme flight behaviour as well as the handling.

Nova say the Spedmax 2 is easy to launch with agile handling and a good flare. It comes with a combo-riser system, with trimmers and dual hangpoints.

It is DGAC certified and available in four sizes for all-up weights from 70-170kg, and three colour choices or custom colours.

nova.eu

