Saturday 14 January 2017

Nova Speedmax 2: PPG wing

Nova say the Speedmax 2 is a fun and efficient high-performance paramotor wing for recreational and advanced pilots.

Based on the high-B Mentor cross-country wing, they say the Speedmax 2 is fast with easy launch characteristics and forgiving flight behaviour. It has a soft-reflex profile, a flatter arc than the Mentor and a trimmer system, optimising it for motorised flying.

A soft-reflex profile allows the pilot to adjust the profile setting of the wing. With the trimmers released, the reflexed trailing edge maintains the stability of the wing; closing the trimmers reduces the reflex in the trailing edge and the profile is equal to a standard paraglider. This brings advantages to the launch and extreme flight behaviour as well as the handling.

Nova say the Spedmax 2 is easy to launch with agile handling and a good flare. It comes with a combo-riser system, with trimmers and dual hangpoints.

It is DGAC certified and available in four sizes for all-up weights from 70-170kg, and three colour choices or custom colours.

Nova Speedmax specs

nova.eu

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Aguergour and Ait Ourir, Morocco

Guide to Aguergour and Ait Ourir, Morocco

Aguergour in Morocco is an affordable winter retreat for weatherbeaten European free fliers Read >>

Guide to Kamshet, India

Guide to Kamshet, India

The perfect place for a winter paragliding adventure with added spice Read >>

Guide to Governador Valadares, Brazil

Guide to Governador Valadares, Brazil

Smooth, reliable climbs to a warm cloudbase, over a rolling landscape of green hills that extends as far as the eye can see – what's not to like about Governador Valadares? Read >>