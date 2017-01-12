Thursday 12 January 2017

Nova Team colours 2017/18

Nova team colours 2017/18

Photo: Felix Bässgen

This red, white and lime colour scheme is what all Nova Team Pilots’ wings will look like in 2017/18.

Team captain Till Gottbrath explains that Nova consider their team pilots as brand ambassadors, so they have unique wing colours, so that they can be easily recognised.

Every second year, the colour scheme is changed. The new scheme has to be highly visible, unique, and possible for all Nova XC wings  – the Ion, Mentor, Phantom and Triton.

