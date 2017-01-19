Thursday 19 January 2017

Nova XC Challenge 2017: win a harness

Nova Phantom

For the third consecutive year, Nova are running an XC competition for pilots of their wings in 2017, with a brand new harness awarded to the winner of each category: Prion, Ion, Mentor, Phantom and Triton. 

To take part, all you have to do is enter your flights on XContest.org, ensuring that you correctly enter your wing model. Flights will automatically be entered into the Nova XC Challenge. The winner is the pilot who has entered the single highest-scoring flight for each category before the closing date of 30 September.

Nova team pilots, staff, importers and dealers are excluded from winning the challenge, although they do show up in the ranking.

nova.eu

