Ozone Chabre Open 2017: registration opens 19 Feb

The 2017 Ozone Chabre Open will take place in Laragne-Monteglin, southern France, from 1-7 July 2017.

Registration opens at flylaragne.com at 18.00 GMT (that’s 19.00 central European time) on Sunday 19 February. Organisers expect more applicants than there are places, and being among the first 125 to register will not necessarily secure you a place.

Our aim is to ensure a good balance of entries across the classes, while prioritising where possible, team entries.

Here’s how it will work:

Registration will remain open and all pilots will initially be placed on the waiting list. Email confirmation of selection will be made within three days, and only then will you be requested to pay (Paypal only) to fully confirm your place. The cost this year is €250, with the usual discount of €20 for those flying Ozone wings (ie €230).

Scoring will be in classes, determined by your wing’s aspect ratio: fun (<5.2), recreation (5.3-5.7), sport (5.8-6.4) and X-class (>6.4) but there will be no EN-D gliders allowed this year. There will additional prizes for Rookies and Women.

Physical registration will be on Friday 30 June, with a practice task planned for 1 July.

flylaragne.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home