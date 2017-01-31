Tuesday 31 January 2017

PWC Superfinal 2016: Aaron Durogati and Seiko Fukuoka win!

Aaron Durogati and Seiko Fukuoka won the Paragliding World Cup Superfinal 2016, which took place in Governador Valadares, Brazil, from 17-28 December 2017.

A record ten tasks, ranging in distance from 79.4km to 112.4km, were held in the competition whose weather was described as “perfect”.

Adrian Hachen (CH) was second, like Aaron also on a GIN Boomerang 11, and Charles Cazaux (FR) third on an Ozone Zeno. Nicole Fedele (IT) and Laurie Genovese (FR) were second and third in the women’s rankings, all of the top three women were flying Ozone Zenos.

This 2016 PWC Superfinal victory is Aaron Durogati’s second, having also taken the title in 2013.

Head over to the PWCA website and Facebook page for photos, and more of Philippe Broers’ videos.

The 2017 season begins on 20 May, with the first round in Coeur de Savoie, France.

Overall
1. Aaron Durogati (IT), Gin Boomerang 11, 7,263
2. Adrian Hachen (CH), Gin Boomerang 11, 7,216
3. Charles Cazaux (FR), Ozone Zeno, 7,115

Women
1. Seiko Fukuoka (FR), Ozone Zeno, 6,723
2. Nicole Fedele (IT), Ozone Zeno, 6,696
3. Laurie Genovese (FR), Ozone Zeno, 6,528

Countries
1. France
2. Switzerland
3. Italy

Teams
1. Gin Gliders Inc.
2. Air’G Products
3. OZONE Paragliders

www.pwca.org/results/results

