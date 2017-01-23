Sol Atmus 2: low-EN B paraglider

The Atmus 2 is Sol’s latest EN-B paraglider, suitable for beginners and pilots moving up to the EN-B class.

It will also suit occasional pilots in search of an excellent balance of easy flying characteristics with increased performance and high passive safety, Sol say.

This second iteration of the Atmus is a bit lighter than the original and uses 50m less line overall. It is a sharknose design with three risers, and comes in six sizes which cater for all-up weights from 65-140kg.

For environmental reasons, Sol have chosen to use undyed fabric in all their wings where possible, to reduce the amount of water used in their manufacture. They now use undyed cloth for the internal structures like the diagonal tabs and diagonal profiles, although the visible parts will remain coloured – the Atmus 2 is available in three colour choices.



Solparagliders.com.br

