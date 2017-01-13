UP’s 2017 X-Alps wing: Trango X-Race

UP have announced announced their Red Bull X-Alps wing for 2017. The Trango X-Race was born from the Trango XC3, and will be certified EN C (EN D in the S size).

UP say it’s not only for the X-Alps – the X-Race is aimed at all sports class pilots looking for a light and performant wing for competition, XC or expeditions.

They say its efficient C-riser control, with a connection to the B-risers, means it flies like a two-liner, and its refined inner structure has meant better full-speed performance, with the new canopy maintaining its shape when buffeted by turbulence.

The Trango X-Race is 450g lighter than the XC3 (M size). It will be available in three colours and four sizes, the smallest of which will be certified EN D, whereas sizes M, M/L and L will be EN C.

UP Say:

The new wing FEELS almost exactly like the original Trango XC3, but make no mistake about it, it is a much better, much sharper wing. The performance improvements are evident during difficult climbs and on fast, turbulent glides, where the new wing pitches less, allowing it to absorb the energy from the air, and convert it into a better L/D. This is further underlined by the new risers, which make it easy to control and minimize pitch and yaw movement, meaning the bumpier it gets the greater the advantage of the new X-Race compared to the XC3.

Technical data:

Improved top speed

Improved glide and stability at top speed

Rear-riser control system, to work the AOA independently left and right, and keep the speed bar at pulley-to-pulley level even through turbulence

Around 450g lighter than the Trango XC3

New Generation “Sharknose” Aerofoil

Even lighter, more efficient speed bar due to new design and new Ronstan pulleys

New, more efficient riser design with improved longevity

3D panel shaping

UP low-drag line attachment points on the canopy

Mini ribs along trailing edge

Further improved polar curve especially at top speed

Long FSS (Front Section Support system) battens in leading edge (“2-liner technology”)

RSS (Rear Section Support system) Nylon batten over the C-level

Sizes S/M and M can be pre-ordered in December 2016 for delivery in January 2017.

up-paragliders.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home