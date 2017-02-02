Parafest 2017: tickets on sale

Tickets for the UK’s Parafest 2017 went on sale at the end of January. The paragliding, hang gliding and PPG festival takes place in Caerwys, North Wales, from 30 June to 2 July 2017.

There is an on-site launch field for PPGs and powered hang gliders, and free-flight sites close by. Everyone is hoping for plenty of in-air action, and the last two years have seen good weather, but that’s not all that’s on offer.

Organisers say:

All the major suppliers will be present to demo their wares to the pilot community. A purpose-built stage has live music across the weekend, finishing with a great big ’80s party on the Saturday night. Parafest has sold out to capacity the last two years and we will sell out again this year. Don’t delay in getting your tickets, head over to the website now for full details of the event and online ticket sales.

Numbers are limited and there will be no admission on the festival site without a valid weekend ticket. You can camp on-site for up to a week, for just £10 per pitch per night. This enables visitors to spend some time exploring the local area, but PPG pilots are asked to note that flying from the site is only permitted while the festival is on.

www.parafest.co.uk

