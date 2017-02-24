Women’s Paragliding Open 2017: Registration open

Registration opened on 15 February for the 2017 French Women’s Paragliding Open, which will take place in Le Grand Bornand in the French Alps from 30 July to 4 August 2017.

The French Paragliding Women’s Open is an FAI2 competition organised by the Female Commissions of the free flying leagues in the Northern and Southern Alps, supported by the Female Commission of the FFVL.

There are 60 places in total, of which 26 are reserved for foreign pilots, and up to half of the places can offered to male pilots. All competitors need to be IPPI5 qualified and hold a valid FAI2 licence and third party insurance.

This event is aimed at promoting female cross-country paragliding as a whole, and offers an opportunity for female pilots from all over the world to meet up. Places are offered to female pilots as a priority. Male pilots are also welcome, but the ratio of men to women will not be allowed to exceed 1:1. Please note that this year no priority is given to male pilots registering with a female pilot, and only the date of payment will confirm registration. Theory and technical workshops will be organised on some evenings after tasks or on non-flyable days, along with debates and brainstorming on the future of female free-flying in the light of the new IOC directives for the coming Olympiad. Details will be given closer to the date. A dinner will also be organised (15 euros extra for non competitors). we are expecting to offer on-line downloading as well as live tracking on this event. A sanction fee of 150 euros is to be paid by CC on the FFVL website once your status moves to “to pay” (please contact Benedicte for other payments facilities). This price includes bus shuttles, lift pass for the week, retrieves, lunch pack and a bottle of water on the first day of the competition, which pilots can refill for other days. Please note that the registration fee will increase by 30 euros after 30th June.

For more information and registration, go to the FFVL website.

