Asian Continental Paragliding Association at air sports summit

The newly formed Asian Continental Paragliding Association made a well-received presentation at the first FAI Air Sports in Asia Summit on 20 March.

Held in Hong Kong, the air sports summit invited 20 air sports organisations from across the region to discuss the development and promotion of air sports in Asia.

Each organisation was given five minutes to present their sport to the assembled crowd, which included FAI president Frits Brink and representatives from the Air Sports Federation in Asia.

Gin Seok Song from GIN Gliders led the presentation from the Asian Continental Paragliding Association.

Posting on Facebook afterwards, the ACPA said: “We presented our aims to develop cross country paragliding in Asia and Australasia, which was well received … We are now working hard on the development and organisation of the paragliding events in the Asian Games 2018.”

In an important move for air sports in Asia, paragliding is due to feature in the Asian Games next year. The Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is a Pancontinental multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from all over Asia.

