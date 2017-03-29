Wednesday 29 March 2017

Chogori 2017: lightweight pod from El Speedo

El Speedo Chogori 2017El Speedo have upgraded their lightweight pod harness, and released the new Chogori 2017 in XC and ultrino (ultra-light) versions.

The XC version has a carbon seatboard, which the El Speedo team describe as, “the Mercedes of all seatboards”, whereas the Ultrino version is a hammock-style.

Both versions feature an updated and improved coccoon closure system, and are made from “German premium materials”. The seated position is very comfortable, the team say, with a redesigned back protector and new ventilation system.

There is plenty of storage room, the Chogori having originally been designed for expeditions, and the cockpit will take an SLR camera.

fly7000.com

