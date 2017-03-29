Niviuk release the single-surface Skin 2/Skin 2P

Niviuk have released the Skin 2, the second generation of their single-surface paraglider.

It’s available in standard (Skin 2) and super-light (Skin 2P, ‘Plume’) versions, and both will be certified in three sizes, EN-B for the 18 and 20, and EN-C for the 16m² sizes.

Niviuk say the Skin 2 /2P are more stable and more durable than the original Skin. They now have trimmers, widening the speed range, and a sixth closed leading-edge cell (the original had five) which improves stability and reduces vibrations.

In addition, they are a more compact shape. Overall, Niviuk say the second-generation Skins feel more mellow and have a wider speed range and a better landing flare. They are more accessible than the original.

Because the wing is single-surface, only a short take-off run is needed, making it possible to take off from peaks or narrow spaces, which would be impossible with a conventional paraglider

The Skin 2P is made from 27g/m² cloth and has all unsheathed lines, whereas the Skin 2 uses Porcher 32g/m² cloth, with 38g/m² at the leading edge and sheathed Aramid main lines (the upper lines are unsheathed).

Niviuk.com

