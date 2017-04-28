Durogati and Coconea to fly Advance in 2017 X-Alps

Aaron Durogati and Toma Coconea will be flying for Advance in the Red Bull X-Alps 2017.

They join Sebastian Huber, who finished the race second in 2015, as confirmed Advance pilots in the forthcoming adventure race, and will be flying three-liner Omega X-Alps 2 wings. Advance say that Chrigel Maurer is deciding whether to go with a two- or three-liner in the race, but like the other three, he will be using the new Lightness 2 X-Alps 17 harness.

Aaron is on top flying form, coming to the race fresh from his second PWC victory in January, and Toma Coconea is an X-Alps institution – the only athlete to have taken part in every race since its inception. He earned the nickname of Running Man for the huge daily distances he covers on foot, and placed second in 2011.

