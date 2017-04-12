FAI announce Young Artist winners 2017

The 2017 FAI Young Artists Contest winners have been announced. They include two youngsters from India and one from Russia.

Children from FAI member countries submitted artwork, to the theme of ‘Beyond the clouds’. Prizes were awarded in three age categories (6-9 years, 10-13 years and 14-17 years).

The quality of work was vey impressive – visit the gallery on Flickr to see all of the winning entries.

The winners are awarded special FAI Young Artists medals and diplomas.

WINNERS 2017

Juniors (ages 6-9)

Mohd Ubaid (IND)

Mohammad Uzair (IND)

Lidia Pankowska (POL)

Intermediate (ages 10-13)

Mr Amaan (IND)

Ms Mehwish (IND)

Hanna Tomaszuk (POL)

Seniors (ages 14-17)

Elizaveta Timoshenko (RUS)

Sky Waters (USA)

Ece Güler (TUR)

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home