Wednesday 12 April 2017

FAI announce Young Artist winners 2017

FAI Young Artist 2017

First Place in the Intermediate (ages 10-13) category: Mr Amaan (IND)

The 2017 FAI Young Artists Contest winners have been announced. They include two youngsters from India and one from Russia.

Children from FAI member countries submitted artwork, to the theme of ‘Beyond the clouds’. Prizes were awarded in three age categories (6-9 years, 10-13 years and 14-17 years).

The quality of work was vey impressive – visit the gallery on Flickr to see all of the winning entries.

First place in the Juniors (ages 6-9) category: Mohd Ubaid (IND)

The winners are awarded special FAI Young Artists medals and diplomas.

First place in the Seniors (14-17) category: Elizaveta Timoshenko (RUS)

WINNERS 2017
Juniors (ages 6-9)
Mohd Ubaid (IND)
Mohammad Uzair (IND)
Lidia Pankowska (POL)

Intermediate (ages 10-13)
Mr Amaan (IND)
Ms Mehwish (IND)
Hanna Tomaszuk (POL)

Seniors (ages 14-17)
Elizaveta Timoshenko (RUS)
Sky Waters (USA)
Ece Güler (TUR)

