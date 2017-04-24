Icaro Kiwi groundhandling wing

Icaro’s Kiwi is a 15m² paraglider that’s made for groundhandling.

It’s good for all conditions, the company say, and lthough it’s designed for ground-work, it is airworthy and in fact launches easily, whether in nil-wind or strong breezes up to 40km/h, responding well to rear-riser steering and correction.

They say its uncomplicated design, few lines and straightforward construction make it easy to handle, even in tricky conditions.

icaro-paragliders.com

