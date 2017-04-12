Wednesday 12 April 2017

Moyes RX Pro 2017 optional extras

Pro-Edge trailing edge

Moyes have announced they will be offering two optional extras for customers buying their RX Pro competition hang glider: the Pro-Edge trailing edge and Skylite undersurface.

The Pro-Edge is a new high-tech laminate by Dimension Polyant. Moyes say its random array of non-woven composite filaments give the trailing edge excellent abrasion resistance and a smooth, sharp appearance, and it also improves performance at high speeds.

Moyes Skylite undersurface

The Skylite Undersurface is a lightweight clear laminate giving a ‘see-through’ effect without compromising handling or stability. The Skylite layout uses Dacron cloth at the tip areas, resulting in “the predictable pitch and handling characteristics that the RX series is known for”.

