Monday 24 April 2017

Strong the Wind Blows: download Ben Jordan’s film

Ben Jordan is releasing a documentary about his 1,000km Canadian Rockies vol-bivouac traverse.

The film documents the 39-day, 1,000km “impossible” traverse across the Rockies in British Columbia in summer 2016, which you can read about in Kung Fu Calling, issue 177.

They said it couldn’t be done, that paragliding the width of British Columbia was not only impossible due to its inconsistent weather patterns, but also because of the many 100+km stretches of wilderness without landings along the way. Yet there I was, three weeks in, and more than halfway there.

The full, finished film will be released in November 2017, but from 24 April a pre-release version can be downloaded from the film’s website, the revenue from which will help fund the finishing touches – audio mastering, professional colour and multi-language translation.

Tom de Dorlodot has already seen the pre-release film, and wrote:

Bivvy is hard but sharing the experience gets even more complicated. Benjamin kept pushing and showed a beautifull attitude all the way. Simple, honest and authentic, this film depicts the true spirit of the real pioneers.

Watch out for Ben Jordan’s slot on the Cloudbase Mayhem podcasts in May 2017.

strongthewindblows.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: , ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to St Andre, France

Guide to St Andre, France

St Andre combines everything you need to have a stunning Alpine flying holiday in one sunny package Read >>

Guide to Bassano, Italy

Guide to Bassano, Italy

Bassano del Grappa, on the southern edge of the Alps, is often protected from bad weather. With its big grassy launches and huge landing fields it's a great option for spring or autumn flying Read >>

Guide to Laragne, France

Guide to Laragne, France

The dry skies of Provence provide a free flying theatre of unparalleled quality Read >>