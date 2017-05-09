Tuesday 9 May 2017

Dron: new paramotor frame from Airfer

Airfer Dron paramotor

Airfer have unveiled their latest paramotor frame. It’s called the Dron, and they say it is a safe and solid 16mm-tube frame, strong enough to use with trikes.

Airfer fit the Dron with a Moster 185 Plus, and it comes in a stainless steel version, weighing 25kg, or a titanium version that is 1.5kg lighter.

To keep weight down, the Dron is supplied with a 10l fuel tank as standard, although a 12.5l version is available on request. The fuel tank is tucked down low behind the pilot’s bottom, to keep the weight in close for better handling.

The cage can be dismantled for easier transport or storage.

airfer.com

Share this:

Tags:

