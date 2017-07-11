Day Nine… The race is taking its toll, with pilots dropping out due to exhaustion and wear and tear as well as two pilots out from accidents involving broken bones. Maurer is on track to finish this week, but the weather is not playing ball
Red Bull X-Alps 2017: Day Nine Highlight Clip
