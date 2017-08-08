Tuesday 8 August 2017

Manfred Ruhmer wins Class 2 World Championships

Manfred Ruhmer has won the Class 2 Hang Gliding World Championships for a record seventh time. 

The 20th FAI World Hang Gliding Class 2 Championships was held in Aspres-sur-Buech, France, from 26 July to 6 August 2017.

Eight pilots took part in the Class 2 competition, which was battled out over eight long tasks of 181.1km, 236.1km, 211km. 153.8km, 319.9km, 294.4km, 281.1km and 271km.

Manfred finished 897 points ahead of Jacques Bott of France. Both pilots were flying Swiftlights. In third place was Franz Pacheiner of Austria, on an Archaeopteryx.

Results

  1. Manfred Ruhmer (AT), Swiftlight, 7,253 points
  2. Jacques Bott (FR), Swiftlight, 6,356 points
  3. Franz Pacheiner (AT), Archaeopteryx, 6,027 points

All the results, plus photos and more, can be seen on the event website, www.mondialdepul2017.com.

