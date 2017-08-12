Adventure Pluma featherweight paramotor

Adventures’s Pluma foot-launch PPG is made from carbon fibre and weighs just 2.65kg, including mobile swinging arms and cage.

Manufactured with technologies used by the aerospace industry, using high-performance lasercut Prepreg (pre-impregnated) carbon fibre processed in an autoclave for a guarantee of quality and strength. The Pluma has passed the resistance test (EAPR) at 15G for a pilot weight of 125 kg (275 lbs).

The chassis is made of two parts, with the base acting a shock absorber to absorbs the energy of an impact and protect the pilot. Adventure offer an additional bumper for beginner pilots too.

A tear-resistant Kevlar layer is integrated in the chassis as an additional dorsal protection for the pilot, and all Adventure harnesses can take their optional airbag protector.

