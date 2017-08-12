Saturday 12 August 2017

Adventure Pluma featherweight paramotor

Adventure Pluma paramotor

Adventures’s Pluma foot-launch PPG is made from carbon fibre and weighs just 2.65kg, including mobile swinging arms and cage.

Manufactured with technologies used by the aerospace industry, using high-performance lasercut Prepreg (pre-impregnated) carbon fibre processed in an autoclave for a guarantee of quality and strength. The Pluma has passed the resistance test (EAPR) at 15G for a pilot weight of 125 kg (275 lbs).

 

Adventure Pluma paramotor

The chassis is made of two parts which can be taken apart. The base acts as a shock absorber.

The chassis is made of two parts, with the base acting a shock absorber to absorbs the energy of an impact and protect the pilot. Adventure offer an additional bumper for beginner pilots too.

A tear-resistant Kevlar layer is integrated in the chassis as an additional dorsal protection for the pilot, and all Adventure harnesses can take their optional airbag protector.

paramoteur.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Manteigas, Portugal

Guide to Manteigas, Portugal

Manteigas is the best XC site in Portugal – you can fly from here all the way to Spain! Read >>

Guide to Ohrid, Macedonia

Guide to Ohrid, Macedonia

Lake Ohrid offers consistent conditions for easy soaring above a beautiful lake, with acro and SIV possibilities too Read >>

Guide to Koessen, Austria

Guide to Koessen, Austria

If you sat back and designed the perfect free flying venue it would probably look like Kössen Read >>