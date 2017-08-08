Julian Robinson wins first round of British PG Championships 2017

Julian Robinson won the first round of the 2017 British Paragliding Championships 2017.

The competition was held over the week of 22-28 July and based at Tewkesbury in the UK. The British weather was not kind, and only one valid task was managed. The scores, with only one task, were very close, a single point separating first, second and third places.

The British Champion will be crowned following the second round, which will take place at Saint-Andre-les-Alpes in France, starting on 2 September.

Results

Julian Robinson, Gin Boomerang 11, 750 points Guy Anderson, Ozone Zeno, 749 points Richard Butterworth, Ozone Enzo 2, 748 points

