Friday 11 August 2017

Sky Apollo Bi tandem cross-country paraglider

Sky Apollo Bi

Sky’s latest tandem, the Apollo Bi, is an EN-C glider for cross-country pilots. 

It’s part of Sky’s Sport-Line of wings, and is intended for the recreational rather than the commercial market, so the design priorities were different than for the Metis 3. Designer Alexandre Paux explains:

“Traditionally, when I create a tandem glider, I pay a lot of attention to making it very suitable for the commercial pilots. That is to say I design in specific characteristics such as super easy take-off and landing and a roll rate which must be easy on the passengers stomach.

“The priorities when designing a performance tandem such as Apollo Bi, are quite different. The Apollo Bi is built with the ability to be flown far and comfortably for many hours at a time. That means lighter handling, larger speed range, better glide and more feedback from the air.

“Sure, handling is sharper and a little less forgiving than our Metis 3, and launching is a little more demanding because of the sharknose and thinner lines, but this compromise is giving the performance increase and sublime feel in the air to a very special and specific glider for the skilled tandem pilot to really enjoy and excel with.”

The Apollo Bi is available in 38m² and 41m² versions, certified EN-C for 110-200kg and 125-220kg all-up respectively.

Sky Apollo Bi specs

sky-cz.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Chamonix, France

Guide to Chamonix, France

Chamonix is one of the most dramatic and picturesque flying locations in Europe and the adventure sports capital of Europe Read >>

Guide to Salzburg, Austria

Guide to Salzburg, Austria

Indulge your Red Bull X-Alps fantasies and fly the Gaisberg, the first turnpoint on the world’s toughest paragliding adventure race Read >>

Guide to Chelan, USA

Guide to Chelan, USA

Chelan is a welcoming vacation town with lakes and mountains. It offers the pilot unlimited big routes across the flatlands, with mountain flying too Read >>