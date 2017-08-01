Tuesday 1 August 2017

Théo de Blic wins Acro Game 2017

Acro Game podium 2017

Cross Country mag columnist Théo de Blic won the second Acro Game – for the second time!

The 2017 competition took place in Organyá, Spain at the end of July. Théo shared the podium with Horacio Llorens, whose brainchild the competition is, in second and François Ragolski in third.

Acro Game takes place over two days, and works like this:

Fifteen pilots start out, and acro tricks are selected by lottery for them to perform. If a pilot fails a trick, he or she is given a letter, ‘A’, ‘C’, ‘R’ or ‘O’. Get the whole word and you are out, so only three mistakes are allowed for a pilot to stay in until the next round.

When only eight pilots remain, the head-to-head battles commence. Pairs of pilots have to complete the same trick, and the one judged to have performed it the least well gets a letter.

Acro legend Pál Takáts was chief judge. Théo, who received only one letter throughout the whole event, said, “I am really happy to end up on top of the podium as the level was a lot higher than last year!”. He praised the team for a very well-organised event and added, “I can’t wait to compete there again next year”.

Facebook.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: , , ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Jackson Hole, USA

Guide to Jackson Hole, USA

At the entrance to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole is one of the most picturesque and ‘Wild West’ locations in the United States Read >>

Guide to Combe Gibbet, England

Guide to Combe Gibbet, England

Combe is one of the best XC sites in the south of England. Check the RASP forecast and drop everything and go if it's a five-star day Read >>

Guide to Greolieres, France

Guide to Greolieres, France

Come to the sunny south of France, a little corner of the Maritime Alps with a protected microclimate and year-round flying Read >>