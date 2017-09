Serge Shakuto’s amazing shot of Ivan Fominykh flying by the light of a full moon in Bali graces the cover of Cross Country 184 (October 2017).

Serge is an airsports athlete, more at home in the sky than on the ground. A skydiver and paraglider pilot, he is originally from Russia but now lives in Bali.

Find out more about his work at his website, shakuto.com.

