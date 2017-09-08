ITV announce Boxer 2: beginner PG and PPG wing

ITV have released the “exceptionally easy” Boxer 2. It’s made for free-flight and PPG beginners, and is EN-A and DGAC certified.
With three risers on each side and few lines ITV say it’s easy to sort on launch, and then it’s very easy to launch, too. Despite having long brake travel, ITV say steering is precise and speed and glide have both improved over those of the original Boxer.
