Friday 8 September 2017

ITV announce Boxer 2: beginner PG and PPG wing

ITV Boxer 2

ITV have released the “exceptionally easy” Boxer 2. It’s made for free-flight and PPG beginners, and is EN-A and DGAC certified.

With three risers on each side and few lines ITV say it’s easy to sort on launch, and then it’s very easy to launch, too. Despite having long brake travel, ITV say steering is precise and speed and glide have both improved over those of the original Boxer.

The Boxer 2 comes with trimmer risers and a power kit to enable it to be easily switched from PPG to paragliding mode. With trimmers activated, ITV say the Boxer 2 has a very efficient semi-reflex profile and much increased speed range.
ITV Boxer 2 power kitSizes S (23m²), M (26m²) and L (29m²) are ready (September 2017) and XS and XL are expected to be ready by November 2017. The four colours can all be seen in the top photo.

ITV Boxer 2itv-wings.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: , ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Ohrid, Macedonia

Guide to Ohrid, Macedonia

Lake Ohrid offers consistent conditions for easy soaring above a beautiful lake, with acro and SIV possibilities too Read >>

Guide to Governador Valadares, Brazil

Guide to Governador Valadares, Brazil

Smooth, reliable climbs to a warm cloudbase, over a rolling landscape of green hills that extends as far as the eye can see – what's not to like about Governador Valadares? Read >>

Guide to Salzburg, Austria

Guide to Salzburg, Austria

Indulge your Red Bull X-Alps fantasies and fly the Gaisberg, the first turnpoint on the world’s toughest paragliding adventure race Read >>