Video: Happy birthday XContest!



XContest is celebrating ten years in 2017!

The online hang gliding and paragliding cross-country flight platform has grown into a worldwide flight database and an invaluable resource to all pilots. 11,400 pilots registered flights on it in the 2016 season.

This video, created by David Bzirský and Soňa Perglerová, was made for the Czech paragliding cup 2016 prizegiving ceremony, and then ‘presented’ to XContest on their Facebook page.

We join Juraj, Torsten, Chrigel, and the rest in thanking the XContest team for their creation, and wishing them a happy tenth birthday.

