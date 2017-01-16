Apco Play 42 PPG tandem: new colours

Apco’s Play 42 mk II tandem PPG wing has been revamped with a new top-surface design in a choice of five colours.

The undersurface of the wing, which is designed for professionals as well as recreational pilots, is white, ready to take advertising logos.

Apco describe the Play 42 as a safe and reliable wing that is very easy to launch and land, flies fast (45km/h+) and has great handling and thermalling ability. The MK II saw a wider speed range and lighter brake pressure than the original, and there is also a UL (ultralight) version.

Apco say the durable, smart construction with use of Apco’s double silliconised cloth will result in more flying hours then any other wing, providing the best possible value for money.

Features

Wide speed range with higher than average trim speed and excellent wind penetration

Stable, inherent, auto-correcting flying characteristics – no roll or pitch

Direct & precise handling, lighter brake pressure

Improved bank angle coordination for effortless thermaling

Improved Trim System: One-hand friendly, easier in-flight adjustment

Replacable, no-slip, trimmer webbing, in combination with heavy duty kamet buckle

Heavy duty Swivels on the brakes

Integral, built-in, Neodymium brake magnets with male/female connection

Sand removal system “butt-holes”

Vastly improved thermaling capacity – even with engine on idle

Logo-ready bottom surface

HIT valve® equipped on L/E for rock solid stability. find out more »

Vibrant color designs

Double coated siliconised cloth (covered by 3 years / 250 hours warranty)

