Friday 13 January 2017

Apco release Lift EU II paratrike wing

Apco Lift EU II

Apco have released a new version of their Lift EU paratrike wing. It’s a full-reflex wing designed for European trikes with narrow hook-in points of 50-65 cm. It can take loads of up to 400kg.

The Lift EU II is available in 400 and 450 versions (the number is the size in square-feet, which equates to 39m² and 42m²). Apco say it has a huge speed range of 27km/h to 67km/h plus with both frobt and rear trimmers, so it can launch and land slowly and fly very fast! It’s safety is excellent, they say, and flying “simply relaxing”.

The ABS2 Auto Balancing System offers excellent roll stability in accelerated flight, while the tip-steering means an agile wing with light brake pressure.

The Lift EU II is made from Apco’s hybrid cloth, which offers durability while keeping a manageable canopy weight of 8.4kg and 9.3kg.

Available in three colour options.

Apco Lift EU II specs

Apcoaviation.com

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Wanaka, New Zealand

Guide to Wanaka, New Zealand

Wanaka on New Zealand's South Island offers spectacular scenery and challenging flying Read >>

Guide to Manilla, Australia

Guide to Manilla, Australia

Manilla offers safe, easy and relaxing XC for all levels of pilot Read >>

Guide to Greolieres, France

Guide to Greolieres, France

Come to the sunny south of France, a little corner of the Maritime Alps with a protected microclimate and year-round flying Read >>