Apco release Lift EU II paratrike wing

Apco have released a new version of their Lift EU paratrike wing. It’s a full-reflex wing designed for European trikes with narrow hook-in points of 50-65 cm. It can take loads of up to 400kg.

The Lift EU II is available in 400 and 450 versions (the number is the size in square-feet, which equates to 39m² and 42m²). Apco say it has a huge speed range of 27km/h to 67km/h plus with both frobt and rear trimmers, so it can launch and land slowly and fly very fast! It’s safety is excellent, they say, and flying “simply relaxing”.

The ABS2 Auto Balancing System offers excellent roll stability in accelerated flight, while the tip-steering means an agile wing with light brake pressure.

The Lift EU II is made from Apco’s hybrid cloth, which offers durability while keeping a manageable canopy weight of 8.4kg and 9.3kg.

Available in three colour options.

