Garmin inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer

Garmin bought DeLorme in 2016, and have just released the inReach SE+ and inReach Explorer handheld devices with inReach satellite communication.

Featuring 100% global Iridium satellite coverage for two-way messaging anywhere in the world, the devices are equipped with an interactive SOS. This triggers an emergency response from GEOS, the 24/7 search and rescue monitoring centre, so users can communicate back and forth and know that help is on the way.

Both models have built-in GPS for location tracking and basic navigation. The Explorer+ also has preloaded maps, compass, barometric altimeter and accelerometer.

These handheld satellite communicators are designed for the outdoor enthusiast who wants to roam farther and experience more – without compromising their loved ones‘ peace of mind. From backcountry experiences to international adventures, inReach provides communication, location sharing, navigation and critical SOS functions for anyone who loves getting away from it all, on land, water or in the skies.

The devices are available with monthly or annual inReach subscription options.

