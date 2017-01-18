Wednesday 18 January 2017

PWC Superfinal 2016: Governador Valadares 17-28 January 2017

 

The Paragliding World Cup Superfinal is in Governador Valadares, Brazil from 17-28 January 2017.

2015 superfinal winners Stefan Wyss (CH) and Seiko Fukuoka-Naville (FR) are in Brazil to defend their titles, along with current World and European champion, Honorin Hamard (FR) and a whole host of the world’s top paragliding stars.

Philippe Broers is armed with his video camera and documenting the action, posting regular Facebook updates on the PWCA Facebook page. Above is his video of the training task on 17 January – enjoy!

You can follow all the action through the PWC website at www.pwca.org. There you’ll find Ruth Jessop’s live task commentaries, and links to the live tracking as well as the daily results as they are published.

• Got news?

Send it to us at news@xcmag.com.

Subscribe to the world’s favourite hang gliding and paragliding magazine home

Share this:

Tags: , ,

Subscribe

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card

Read more...

Travel Guide: Suggestions
Guide to Tenerife, Spain

Guide to Tenerife, Spain

Tenerife is the perfect winter get-away from a winter in northern Europe – take the family and your wing Read >>

Guide to Manteigas, Portugal

Guide to Manteigas, Portugal

Manteigas is the best XC site in Portugal – you can fly from here all the way to Spain! Read >>

Guide to Zaachila, Mexico

Guide to Zaachila, Mexico

Come to Zaachila in the Sierra Madre for reliable high-altitude flying, with a wealth of culture to explore when you're not in the air Read >>