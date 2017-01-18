PWC Superfinal 2016: Governador Valadares 17-28 January 2017

The Paragliding World Cup Superfinal is in Governador Valadares, Brazil from 17-28 January 2017.

2015 superfinal winners Stefan Wyss (CH) and Seiko Fukuoka-Naville (FR) are in Brazil to defend their titles, along with current World and European champion, Honorin Hamard (FR) and a whole host of the world’s top paragliding stars.

Philippe Broers is armed with his video camera and documenting the action, posting regular Facebook updates on the PWCA Facebook page. Above is his video of the training task on 17 January – enjoy!

You can follow all the action through the PWC website at www.pwca.org. There you’ll find Ruth Jessop’s live task commentaries, and links to the live tracking as well as the daily results as they are published.

